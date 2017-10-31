A Definitive Guide to All the Best Shoes in Kate Middleton's Wardrobe

Ever since Kate Middleton strode out into the royal spotlight in her trademark L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps, the world has been watching every one of her fashion choices. Of course, the gorgeous Alexander McQueen gowns, Jane Taylor cocktail hats, and colorblocked coats are important elements of the duchess's wardrobe, but what would these outfits be if they weren't pulled together with some knockout footwear? Over the years, Kate has showcased an envy-inducing array of shoes, boots, and sandals from favorite designers including Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London, Gianvito Rossi, Prada, and Aquatalia, so it was only right that we pull together the old faithfuls, new favorites, and one-offs in one impressive array . . .