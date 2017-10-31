 Skip Nav
A Definitive Guide to All the Best Shoes in Kate Middleton's Wardrobe

Ever since Kate Middleton strode out into the royal spotlight in her trademark L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps, the world has been watching every one of her fashion choices. Of course, the gorgeous Alexander McQueen gowns, Jane Taylor cocktail hats, and colorblocked coats are important elements of the duchess's wardrobe, but what would these outfits be if they weren't pulled together with some knockout footwear? Over the years, Kate has showcased an envy-inducing array of shoes, boots, and sandals from favorite designers including Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London, Gianvito Rossi, Prada, and Aquatalia, so it was only right that we pull together the old faithfuls, new favorites, and one-offs in one impressive array . . .

Beige pumps — L.K. Bennett Sledge
Beige pumps — L.K. Bennett Floret
Beige pumps — Rupert Sanderson Calice
Beige pumps — Gianvito Rossi 105
Beige pumps — L.K. Bennett Fern
Beige pumps — Jimmy Choo Gilbert
Black pumps — Gianvito Rossi 105
Black pumps — Prada Wavy-Cut
Black pumps — Jimmy Choo Cosmic
Black pumps — Jimmy Choo Aimee
Black pumps — Stuart Weitzman Power
Blue pumps — Prada Pointy Toe
Blue pumps — Jimmy Choo Georgia
Blue pumps — Monolo Blahnik Calogera
Blue pumps — Rupert Sanderson Malory
Blue pumps — L.K. Bennett Art
Red pumps — Hobbs Albini
Red pumps — Gianvito Rossi 105
Burgundy pumps — Gianvito Rossi 105
Burgundy pumps — Tods Fringed Leather Pumps
Gray pumps — Rupert Sanderson Winona
Gray pumps — Emmy London Rebecca
Gray pumps — Tabitha Simmons Dela
Gray pumps — Emmy London Valerie
Gray pumps — Jimmy Choo Aimee
Gray pumps — Rupert Sanderson Malone
Gray pumps — Hugo Boss Staple P90-L
Brown pumps — Emmy London Rebecca
Tweed pumps — J.Crew Avery
Glittery heels — Oscar de la Renta Cabrina
Glittery heels — Jimmy Choo Vamp
