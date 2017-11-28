Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dress Is Almost as Joyful as a Royal Engagement

Kate Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit, starting with her wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently attended a celebratory dinner for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary wearing a special pearl necklace, upped her maternity style with another amazing dress.

Kate visited the Foundling Museum, where she gave an interview expressing her joy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement. For the occasion, she wore a flattering dress that could easily work for a holiday party. The diamond-printed midi dress by Kate Spade New York features long sleeves and a white striped band around the waist. Kate accessorized with a pair of oxblood velvet heels and a matching box clutch. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and shop similar versions of her dress for your rotation too.