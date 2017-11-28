 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dress Is Almost as Joyful as a Royal Engagement
Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dress Is Almost as Joyful as a Royal Engagement

Kate Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit, starting with her wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently attended a celebratory dinner for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary wearing a special pearl necklace, upped her maternity style with another amazing dress.

Kate visited the Foundling Museum, where she gave an interview expressing her joy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement. For the occasion, she wore a flattering dress that could easily work for a holiday party. The diamond-printed midi dress by Kate Spade New York features long sleeves and a white striped band around the waist. Kate accessorized with a pair of oxblood velvet heels and a matching box clutch. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and shop similar versions of her dress for your rotation too.

Kate Spade
Women's Floral Tile Tiered Midi Dress
$548 $144.98
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses
The Fifth Label
Atlanta Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress
$110
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more The Fifth Label Day Dresses
London Times
Surplice Neck Bell Sleeve Dress (Plus Size)
$128 $42.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more London Times Plus Dresses
Bardot
Slit Floral Print Dress
$119 $53.55
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bardot Day Dresses
Free People
Women's So Sweetly Midi Dress
$168 $99
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
Tibi
Imogen Tweed Corset Dress
$595 $297.50
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Dresses
ADAM by Adam Lippes
Floral printed long sleeve dress with asymmetrical detail
$1,250 $875
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more ADAM by Adam Lippes Dresses
Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dress Is Almost as Joyful as a Royal Engagement
Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dress Is Almost as Joyful as a Royal Engagement
Kate Spade Floral Midi Dress
The Fifth Label Atlanta Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress
Adam by Adam Lippes Floral Dress
London Times Bell Sleeve Dress
Bardot Slit Floral Print Dress
Free People So Sweetly Midi Dress
Tibi Imogen Tweed Corset Dress
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
