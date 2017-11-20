Kate Upton Wedding Ring
Find Us Someone Who's Not Surprised by the Simplicity of Kate Upton's Wedding Ring
After getting married in an embroidered Valentino gown that would make any girl weak in the knees, supermodel Kate Upton stepped out to debut her new bling. Rather than coordinating her wedding band with her gorgeous circle-stone diamond engagement ring, which she revealed at the 2016 Met Gala, Kate opted for simplicity.
She slipped her shiny new band onto her ring finger. Up close, it appeared to be a thin row of diamonds that would go with any outfit, from casual to black tie. Whether or not Kate eventually wears both her wedding baubles at once, we like her band all by itself — so much that we're shopping for similar versions available now. Read on to take in Kate's new sparkler.
Etsy 1 ctw Engraved Eternity Wedding Band, Round Engagement Ring, Man Made Diamond Simulant, Stacking Ban
$69.97
from Etsy
Neiman Marcus Diamonds 18k White Gold Diamond Eternity Band, 0.38tcw, Size 6.5
$1,390 $973
Etsy 6.60 Carat Cushion Cut Diamond Eternity Band 18k White Gold or Platinum, Cushion Diamond Weddind Ban
$18
from Etsy
The Alkemistry Dana Rebecca diamond band 14ct white-gold ring
$570
from Selfridges
Diamond Wedding Band 18k Gold
$595
