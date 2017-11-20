Find Us Someone Who's Not Surprised by the Simplicity of Kate Upton's Wedding Ring

After getting married in an embroidered Valentino gown that would make any girl weak in the knees, supermodel Kate Upton stepped out to debut her new bling. Rather than coordinating her wedding band with her gorgeous circle-stone diamond engagement ring, which she revealed at the 2016 Met Gala, Kate opted for simplicity.

She slipped her shiny new band onto her ring finger. Up close, it appeared to be a thin row of diamonds that would go with any outfit, from casual to black tie. Whether or not Kate eventually wears both her wedding baubles at once, we like her band all by itself — so much that we're shopping for similar versions available now. Read on to take in Kate's new sparkler.