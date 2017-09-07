 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Bag Has Graffiti All Over It, but Trust Us — You're Gonna Want It Anyway

On "Day Zero" of New York Fashion Week (aka the 24 hours leading up to the runway show madness), Kendall Jenner fought the rain in one very groovy outfit. The supermodel, who likely has fittings and designer appointments on her agenda, stepped out in deconstructed jeans that featured a front slit, all the better to show off her midrise leather boots. She tucked a cobalt blue t-shirt into her belted denim, covered up with a blazer, and accessorized with a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Her bag, though, a Balenciaga City satchel covered in graffiti, took center stage. We predict statement pieces from the iconic French label will be all over the place this Fashion Month. Whether it's a playful design like the one Kendall carried or the striped square tote that holds all the necessary essentials from sunglasses and charging packs to event tickets, you can bet Kendall's only the first to debut one of these traffic-stopping accessories. Read on to check out Kendall's bag from all angles, then shop the exact version along with similar options.

Zara Tote Bag With Slogan Print Handles
$50
Buy Now
Kendall's Exact Bag
Balenciaga Classic City Printed Bag
Zara Tote Bag
Christian Louboutin Boudoir Bag
Gucci Osiride Embellished Bag
7X Graffiti Clutch Bag
Dolce & Gabbana Graffiti Box Bag
Love Moschino Graffiti Leather Backpack
Louis Vuitton Graffiti Alma MM
Dolce & Gabbana Graffiti Top Handle Bag
Chanel Graffiti Tote
