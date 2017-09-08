Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Runway Show Ever Might Have Been Her Very First

Kendall Jenner has been runway modeling steadily since 2014, when Marc Jacobs cast her in his Fall show. This wouldn't have been an entirely big deal — Kendall has proved she's got the chops for the business — but the designer asked her to go braless. Clearly, it was no problem for the supermodel, who was 19 at the time and comfortable with freeing the nipple (she definitely still is).

Nevertheless, Kendall had just hit the fashion scene, and her Marc Jacobs placement made waves. She definitely looked sexy on the runway, but that's not just because her breasts were on display. There was something so effortless and alluring about Kendall in her thin ribbed sweater, and she's proved she can strike the same appeal on the catwalk 20 times over. Whether she's debuting a cutout minidress or a body-hugging Balmain jumpsuit, Kendall's most striking runway moments are definitely worth perusing.