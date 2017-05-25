Guys, Kendall Jenner Might Have Started a New Trend With These Double-Sided Pants

Kendall Jenner has been making statements left and right at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival with her stunning red carpet looks and enviable swimsuits. But she might have just started a new trend with her latest street style outfit.

The supermodel was spotted wearing a white tank top and colorful printed pants. If you're thinking there's nothing that special about that these jeans, just wait until you see the back. The front of Kendall's pants featured a vintage-inspired print (similar to the swimsuit cover-up she wore recently) while the back of her pants revealed bold columns of stripes. Have a look at her chic two-sided pants ahead.