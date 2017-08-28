Kim Kardashian's Jackie Kennedy Shoot Was Directly Inspired by These Iconic Outfits

Kim Kardashian and North West took it back to the '60s in their editorial for Interview magazine, in which Kim posed as Jackie Kennedy. Of course, the duo put their modern spin on vintage style, wearing looks by H&M. Nevertheless, Kim made for a fitting Jackie O — and if you disagree, just read on for some style comparison shots.

We discovered the exact looks that inspired Kim's wardrobe, from the tasseled blazer Jackie wore for JFK's funeral to the high-neck ivory suit set she slipped on upon arrival in San Antonio, TX, the day before her husband's assassination. The whole feature, shot by Steven Klein (who photographed Kim for her memorable Love shoot in 2015), was a "a knowing wink to the fact that in today's climate truly anyone can aspire to the White House," according to a release from the publication. Apparently, anyone can aspire to a first lady's wardrobe, too.