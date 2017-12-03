 Skip Nav
It's No Wonder Liu Yifei Is Playing Mulan; She's Been Wearing Disney Princess Gowns For Years
It's No Wonder Liu Yifei Is Playing Mulan; She's Been Wearing Disney Princess Gowns For Years

Get excited, because we have a new style star on the rise. Liu Yifei, who's also known as Crystal Liu, has been chosen to play the lead character in Disney's live-action remake of the hit movie Mulan. The 30-year-old actress has starred in movies like The Forbidden Kingdom and Outcast, and she beat out more than 1,000 actresses to land the covetable role.

Over the years, Liu has managed to make waves in the fashion world with her Disney-princess-worthy looks. She's even served as brand ambassador for labels like Dior and Tissot. The stunning actress has worn everything from a poofy Zuhair Murad gown to an ethereal Dior dress. Keep reading to have a look at her style over the years.

Wearing a Zuhair Murad Gown
Wearing a Sheer Dior Dress and a Leather Jacket
Wearing an Embellished Yellow Dress
Wearing a Sheer Tony Ward Gown
Wearing a Floral Dior Gown With Side Cutouts
Wearing a Floral Appliqué Dior Gown
Wearing a Light Pink Satin Dress
Wearing a Tailored Suit With a Dior Bag
Wearing a Striped Minidress
Wearing a White Dior Gown With a Matching Blazer
Wearing a Chic LBD
Wearing a Sparkly Gown That Featured a Sweetheart Neckline
Wearing a Strappy Orange Gown
Wearing a Body-Hugging Black Gown
Wearing an Asymmetrical Black Dress
Wearing a Silk Strapless Gown
