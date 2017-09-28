 Skip Nav
Another 1 of Your Favorite Affordable Brands Is Launching Plus Size — and It Looks GOOD

Chrissy Metz's red carpet style has proven to be notable since she rose to fame following the first season of This Is Us. But even though she's got an awesome stylist to work with, Penny Lovell, along with a handful of designers who are happy to customize looks for her, it can be tough to find affordable fashion in a wide range of sizes. Of that, we're well aware.

But Chrissy's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers confirmed very good news: Loft is the next brand to launch plus size! According to Glamour, the first collection will drop in Spring 2018, and Chrissy modeled a standout piece: a polka-dot wrap dress. Chrissy finished her ensemble with Swarovski x Mary Katrantzou drop earrings and layered a tank underneath her midi for extra support.

Metallic gold loafers were the finishing touch — they took her outfit from plain and sophisticated to fancy and covetable. The best part is, Chrissy's dress was the foundation of it all. Read on for a more detailed look, then wait patiently to see what else Loft has in store for its new range of extended sizes.

