The Brand That Makes Your Favorite Bag Just Launched Clothing

Mansur Gavriel has held its covetable status since it launched the bucket bag that became synonymous with chic, sensible fashion girl style. Since then, the label's continued to grow, giving us new iterations of handbags to obsess over — a gingham top frame bag, a ladylike top-handle, for starters.

For the Fall 2017 collection, designers Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel gave fans two new reasons to love the label with the launch of a see-now-buy-now ready-to-wear lineup. The new collection includes six new shoe styles, six new bag styles, and a range of knits and outerwear, all priced $295 to $1495. Like the bags and shoes, the clothes are understated with minimalist silhouettes that pack a punch in a range of bright colors. It's the stuff, like the now ubiquitous bucket bag, that you'll wear for seasons. The best part? You can shop it all right now. Read on for a glimpse, then click over to shop your favorites.