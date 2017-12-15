 Skip Nav
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Your Unlikely Source of Holiday Outfit Inspiration
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Your Unlikely Source of Holiday Outfit Inspiration

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been offering endless outfit inspiration for decades now. Particularly festive and cheery, however, their style is not. That's why we were so surprised to see the fashion designers wearing color-coordinated holiday coats on a recent outing.

While stepping outside for a smoking break, the 31-year-old twins wore red and green coats, respectively. While Ashley's forest green blanket coat was slightly more muted, Mary-Kate's bright red outerwear caught our attention in particular. The coat seems to be a favorite of Mary-Kate's, as she was photographed wearing it over a year ago. Ahead, shop similar coats to match with your friend or family member come Christmas.

Everything We Know About Fashion We Learned From the Mary-Kate and Ashley Movies
Mango Masculine Structured Coat
Helene Berman College Wool Blend Coat
Dolce & Gabbana Appliqué Detail Coat
House of Sunny Oversized Wrap Coat
Genuine People Wool Maxi Coat
Elvi Okre Boyfriend Coat
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleHoliday FashionWinter FashionOuterwearGet The LookCelebrity DesignersWinterHolidayCelebrity StyleCoats
