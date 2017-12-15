Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Your Unlikely Source of Holiday Outfit Inspiration

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been offering endless outfit inspiration for decades now. Particularly festive and cheery, however, their style is not. That's why we were so surprised to see the fashion designers wearing color-coordinated holiday coats on a recent outing.

While stepping outside for a smoking break, the 31-year-old twins wore red and green coats, respectively. While Ashley's forest green blanket coat was slightly more muted, Mary-Kate's bright red outerwear caught our attention in particular. The coat seems to be a favorite of Mary-Kate's, as she was photographed wearing it over a year ago. Ahead, shop similar coats to match with your friend or family member come Christmas.