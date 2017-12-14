Has Meghan Markle Already Shown Us What Her Wedding Bouquet Will Look Like? An Investigation

We're still reeling over Meghan Markle's one-of-a-kind engagement ring from Prince Harry. With everyone trying to find out as much as they can about the upcoming wedding, we figured we'd do a little digging to find out the answer to one of our burning questions: what will Meghan's wedding bouquet look like?

As it turns out, we actually have a pretty good idea about which type of flower Meghan might choose because she's been hinting at it for years. Meghan has posted tons of pictures of fresh-cut peonies (one bouquet was from around the time she and Prince Harry started dating), and we have a feeling the soon-to-be royal might choose her favorite flower for her big day. Keep reading to have a look at all of the times Meghan has been inspired by peonies to decide for yourself.