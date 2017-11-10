Melania Trump's Practical Flats Matched Perfectly With Her $1,400 Belt

Melania Trump has been sticking to her signature style during her visit to Asia, and her visit to the Great Wall of China was no different. The first lady pulled out a familiar trick: cinching her waist with a wide belt to break up sophisticated neutrals. Melania swung a long, black coat over her turtleneck and wool midi skirt and accessorized with beige accessories.

Her Alaïa belt rings in at $1,405, and the corset-inspired, laser-cut piece worked to highlight her practical flats. Certainly, if Melania had tried to navigate the famous architectural structure and Beijing Zoo in heels, she might have experienced some difficulty. Read on for a glimpse of her outfit, then shop Melania's belt, along with similar eye-catching designs that would be the focal point of any look.