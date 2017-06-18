 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Melania Trump Chose This 1 Summer Staple For Her First Visit to Camp David
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Fashion News
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
Fashion Instagrams
The Most Stylish "OMG, I'm Engaged!" Wedding Ring Instagrams — Ever
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Melania Trump Chose This 1 Summer Staple For Her First Visit to Camp David

For her first trip to Camp David, Melania Trump chose a casual Summer staple: the shirt dress. The FLOTUS wore a blue eyelet-trimmed dress by Gabriela Hearst and a wide leather belt by Michael Kors. This isn't the first time we've seen Melania cinch in her waist with a wide belt. She also wore a similar gold one during her trip to Saudi Arabia. Melania finished off her look with a pair of beige ballet flats and oversize sunglasses. Read on to have a look at her ensemble.

Related
There's No Denying That Melania Trump Has Been Looking to This Former FLOTUS For Wardrobe Inspiration

Previous Next
Join the conversation
FlotusFirst LadyMelania TrumpCelebrity StyleDresses
Join The Conversation
Melania Trump
It's Hard to Miss the Symbolism Behind Melania Trump's Yellow Christian Dior Dress
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fourth of July Clothing
Summer Style
23 Stylish Ways to Show Your Stars and Stripes
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Milk Makeup Glitter Stick
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Dolce and Gabbana Boycott T-Shirts
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez Wears Alexa Chung Rainbow Top
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Found the Summer Top to Wear With Blue Jeans
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds