Melania Trump Chose This 1 Summer Staple For Her First Visit to Camp David

For her first trip to Camp David, Melania Trump chose a casual Summer staple: the shirt dress. The FLOTUS wore a blue eyelet-trimmed dress by Gabriela Hearst and a wide leather belt by Michael Kors. This isn't the first time we've seen Melania cinch in her waist with a wide belt. She also wore a similar gold one during her trip to Saudi Arabia. Melania finished off her look with a pair of beige ballet flats and oversize sunglasses. Read on to have a look at her ensemble.