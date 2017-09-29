Melania Trump Wore This Simple Black Blazer 2 Very Different Ways

Melania Trump arrived at her own session on the opioid crisis at the White House in a familiar suit. The first lady chose a contrast-stitched Escada blazer that comes with matching trousers. She first debuted the separates when embarking on her trip to France in July 2017. In the Summer, Melania styled her pieces in a much more casual manner, balancing her blazer on her shoulders while allowing a white tee to peek out from underneath. Melania was in her signature dark, visor-top sunglasses.

When it came to hosting leaders like US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway, however, Melania opted for a more modest wardrobe. She wore a crisp white button-down and platinum jewelry, including her engagement ring. If you too believe the subtle detail on her suit — visible thread that lines the panels and pockets — speaks to all seasons, you can shop similar variations ahead.