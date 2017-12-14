Melania Trump's Green Prada Coat
Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat
Melania Trump attended the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington DC on Wednesday. The first lady certainly looked like she was in a festive mood wearing a holiday-inspired ensemble. Melania opted for a bright green Prada coat with khaki pants and leather knee-high boots. Her double-breasted coat featured a waist-cinching belt and came in a wool-felt material. If you're looking to buy the exact coat Melania wore, you're in luck. Shop her Prada coat, as well as more affordable options, ahead.
