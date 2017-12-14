Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat

Melania Trump attended the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington DC on Wednesday. The first lady certainly looked like she was in a festive mood wearing a holiday-inspired ensemble. Melania opted for a bright green Prada coat with khaki pants and leather knee-high boots. Her double-breasted coat featured a waist-cinching belt and came in a wool-felt material. If you're looking to buy the exact coat Melania wore, you're in luck. Shop her Prada coat, as well as more affordable options, ahead.