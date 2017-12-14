 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat

Melania Trump attended the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington DC on Wednesday. The first lady certainly looked like she was in a festive mood wearing a holiday-inspired ensemble. Melania opted for a bright green Prada coat with khaki pants and leather knee-high boots. Her double-breasted coat featured a waist-cinching belt and came in a wool-felt material. If you're looking to buy the exact coat Melania wore, you're in luck. Shop her Prada coat, as well as more affordable options, ahead.

Related
We're Getting Dizzy Trying to Keep Track of Melania Trump's Designer Handbags
Prada
double breasted coat
$2,480 $1,488
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Prada Coats
Marks and Spencer
Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat
$146
from Marks and Spencer
Buy Now See more Marks and Spencer Coats
Asos
Green D Ring Belted Long Coat
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
Chloé
Double-breasted Wool-blend Felt Coat - Green
$1,995 $1,396
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Coats
Violeta BY MANGO
Lapels wool coat
$149.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more Violeta BY MANGO Coats
Zara Colored Faux Fur Coat
Zara Colored Faux Fur Coat
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Valentino
Double-breasted wool trench coat
$4,900
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Valentino Coats
And Other Stories Coats
Wool & Mohair Blend Long Coat
$245
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Coats
Image
Kenneth Cole
Plus Size Double-Breasted Peacoat, Created for Macy's
$250 $99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Plus Outerwear
Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat
Melania Trump Got in the Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Green Coat
Melania's Coat
Marks & Spencer Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat
ASOS Green D Ring Belted Long Coat
Chloé Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Felt Coat
Mango
Zara Colored Faux Fur Coat
Valentino Double-Breasted Wool Trench Coat
And Other Stories Wool & Mohair Blend Long Coat
Kenneth Cole Double-Breasted Peacoat
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
FlotusHoliday FashionWinter FashionFirst LadyMelania TrumpOuterwearGet The LookWinterHolidayCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Prada
double breasted coat
from Farfetch
$2,480$1,488
Marks and Spencer
Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat
from Marks and Spencer
$146
Asos
Green D Ring Belted Long Coat
from Asos
$119
Chloé
Double-breasted Wool-blend Felt Coat - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,995$1,396
Violeta BY MANGO
Lapels wool coat
from MANGO
$149.99
Zara Colored Faux Fur Coat
from zara.com
$119
Valentino
Double-breasted wool trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$4,900
And Other Stories
Wool & Mohair Blend Long Coat
from And Other Stories
$245
Kenneth Cole
Plus Size Double-Breasted Peacoat, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$250$99.99
Shop More
Chloé Coats SHOP MORE
Chloé
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,595
Chloé
Resort 2017 Plaid Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,435
Chloé
Leopard Patterned Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$250
Chloé
Wool Cocoon Coat
from TheRealReal
$295$147.50
Chloé
Alpaca & Wool-Blend Swing Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$625$375
Valentino Coats SHOP MORE
Valentino
double breasted coat
from Farfetch
$2,950
Valentino
long double breasted coat
from Farfetch
$6,950
Valentino
Double-Breasted Leather Trenchcoat
from Neiman Marcus
$7,980
Valentino
Leather Trench Coat - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$7,980
Valentino
Rockstud duffle coat
from Farfetch
$4,450
Asos Coats SHOP MORE
Asos
Slim Coat In Leopard Print
from Asos
$128$81
Asos
Classic Trench Coat
from Asos
$87
Vila
Double Breasted Check Coat
from Asos
$135
Helene Berman
Gingham Trench Coat
from Asos
$190
Asos
Crepe Duster Trench
from Asos
$103
Chloé Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ligiawanderley
wantherstyleblog
songofstyle
felix.magazine
Asos Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themeghanjones
ginnyscloset
vishionco
ruyakiraccc
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds