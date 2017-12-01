 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Wrapped Herself in a Chanel Tweed Coat, All to Light the Tree
Melania Trump Wrapped Herself in a Chanel Tweed Coat, All to Light the Tree

Melania Trump attended the annual national Christmas tree lighting alongside Donald Trump in Chanel. Her look, plucked from the 2016 Metiers d'Art runway in Paris, was a tweed coat with gold stitching and a belt the FLOTUS could use as a sash, in order to cinch her waist and sport the design as a dress. She finished the ensemble with neutral Christian Louboutin heels and rings, including her $3-million diamond stone. This truly was a festive outfit — from far away, Melania seemed to embody a luxury gift box that shimmered against the lights and holiday bouquets. Read on to see her outerwear, then shop similar silhouettes for your own collection.

Melania Trump's 10 Most Expensive Looks That Everybody Still Talks About
