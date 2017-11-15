 Skip Nav
7 Dresses That Are Just as Elegant as Melania Trump's Sheer Gown
7 Dresses That Are Just as Elegant as Melania Trump's Sheer Gown

During her recent trip to Asia, First Lady Melania Trump was photographed in numerous stylish outfits, but there is one dress that we are loving more than the rest. Melania escorted husband President Donald Trump to a state dinner in Seoul with South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, and the gown she donned was spectacular. She wore a gorgeous blue J. Mendel dress with lace and sheer detailing throughout. The actual gown is pretty pricey, but we've found a few alternative looks for you to buy that give off the same chic vibes, have lace, and are equally beautiful.

The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama
J. Mendel
Metallic Lace Long Sleeve Baroque Gown
$4,900
from J.Mendel
Buy Now See more J. Mendel Evening Dresses
Adrianna Papell
Women's Illusion Yoke Lace Gown
$349 $243.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Adrianna Papell Evening Dresses
Eliza J
Embellished Gown
$238
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Eliza J Evening Dresses
Marina Long Sleeve Dress in Lace With Glitter
$66
from amazon.com
Buy Now
John Zack Tall Over Lace Top Maxi Dress
$69
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Alex Evenings
Women's Lace Midi Dress
$189
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alex Evenings Petite Dresses
Betsey Johnson
Lace Dress
$148
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Evening Dresses
J. Mendel Metallic Lace Long Sleeve Gown
Adriana Papell Illusion Yoke Lace Gown
Eliza J Embellished Gown
Marina Long Sleeve Dress in Lace
John Zack Tall Over Lace Top Maxi Dress
Alex Evenings Lace Midi Dress
Betsey Johnson Lace Dress
