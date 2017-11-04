 Skip Nav
0
29 of Melania Trump's Looks That Sparked Quite the Conversation in 2017

Melania Trump's looks almost always spark conversation, at the very least. Whether it's the price tag that's stirring the pot, inciting controversy on Twitter, or the bright colors she pulls off, her 2017 outfits have definitely not been boring. Twenty nine of them are worth mentioning, in our opinion. Some were highly sophisticated or ultraluxurious, and others were surprisingly affordable. No matter how you look at the dresses and suits ahead, you can't deny that Melania's up on her fashion game, and we predict she'll stay in her zone for 2018.

Melania in Ralph Lauren Collection, October
Melania in Ceffin, October
Melania in Balmain, September
Melania in Delpozo, September
Melania in Monique Lhuillier, September
Melania in Calvin Klein
Melania in Delpozo, August
Melania in Monique Lhuillier, July
Melania in Valentino, July
Melania in Hervé Pierre, July
Melania in Dior, July
Melania in Jil Sander and Bottega Veneta, July
Melania in Michael Kors Collection, July
Melania in Delpozo, July
Melania in Emilio Pucci, June
Melania in Mary Katrantzou, June
Melania in Michael Kors Collection, June
Melania in Bally and Manolo Blahnik, June
Melania in Monique Lhuillier, June
Melania in Dolce & Gabbana, May
Melania in Dolce & Gabbana, May
Melania in Dolce & Gabbana, May
Melania in Stella McCartney, May
Melania in Hervé Pierre, April
Melania in Valentino, April
Melania in Givenchy, February
Melania in Hervé Pierre, January
Melania in Ralph Lauren Collection, January
Melania in Reem Acra, January
