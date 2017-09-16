 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Put Her Jet-Set Look on Display in a Brand-New Military Jacket

Melania Trump joined the president for a visit to Joint Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland ahead of the weekend. The first couple took the stage to address military members, and before that, Melania visited a youth center on location. Being that the mission was to show support for the US Air Force, Melania slipped on her $595 Veronica Beard camp jacket, which comes in army green and is finished with gold metallic lining on the pockets.

Her khaki-colored trousers were functional, but leave it to Melania to stand tall in the same snakeskin Manolo Blahnik heels that sparked controversy when she wore them to visit Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. Obviously, Melania's Adidas Stan Smith sneakers were no match for her new outerwear — not when she had a speech to deliver at the podium.

Melania's Veronica Beard Military Jacket
