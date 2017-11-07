This Major Fashion Blogger's Sister Just Wore the Coolest Wedding Dress of 2017

 Skip Nav
Michaela Nachmani is the younger sister of fashion blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy, but she's definitely a style setter in her own right. She married Brett Podolsky in a beautiful wedding at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York on Nov. 4. For her big day, Michaela opted for a stunning wedding dress by designer Vera Wang. Her unique gown featured cutouts and sheer panels along the bodice. The head-turning, off-the-shoulder dress also featured long, sheer sleeves.

Michaela's maids of honor included her sisters Arielle and stylist Danielle Nachmani. (Fashion seems to run in their genetics.) The sisters both wore matching black Oscar de la Renta gowns that featured sparkly floral accents. Ariel opted for a strapless version, while Danielle wore a one-shouldered iteration of the gown. As seen on Instagram, it was definitely a moment for KiraKira.

Keep reading to have a glimpse at the beautiful wedding ahead.

