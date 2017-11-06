Vera Wang's Recommendation For Fall Brides Is Something Every Girl Should Hear

After working under Ralph Lauren for two years, Vera Wang became an independent bridal designer in 1989, and immediately began honing in on her signature aesthetic. Today, she can describe her brand in an instant, regardless of which collection she's crafting. Vera's lines include RTW, Bridal, Simply Vera for Kohl's, and White for David's Bridal. But whether you're looking at one of her tees in the department store or a glamorous red carpet gown she designed for one of Hollywood's A-listers, you'll sense one thing: attitude.

"That's something I work very hard for in all my lines. [My clothes] have to have attitude. I think attitude is what fashion's about. More than anything, it's attitude. It's really how you wear it, and that's what I've always tried to say to every woman. I've always been there for women. I've spent my life dedicated to dressing women. And I think that so much of what's become apparent to me is, unless they can take [my design] and make it a part of their life, it isn't real."

Vera can obviously be trusted when it comes to her opinion about the latest wedding dress trends, and her predictions for the future of bridal. She has created stunning looks for influencers and editors like Pernille Teisbaek and Rachel Katzman, and celebrities like Ivanka Trump and Kaley Cuoco. Read on to find out why, without Vera, the bridal industry would be a little more lackluster, and learn about her most recent mood board.