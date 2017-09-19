 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Street Style
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Postbaby Wardrobe Should Start With These Runway Looks
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Fresh-Off-the-Runway Looks We Expect to See in Michelle Obama's Wardrobe

Michelle Obama may no longer be our FLOTUS, but she certainly still has the style to match. Since Michelle has previously worn looks right off the runway, we couldn't help but envision her rocking some of these pieces from the Spring 2018 collections. From a stunning Tanya Taylor design to a colorful Mary Katrantzou dress, these are the 12 runway looks we can see Michelle Obama wearing in the near future.

Related
The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama

Tory Burch
We think that Michelle would turn heads in this belted Tory Burch number.
Brandon Maxwell
This pink and red turtleneck gown would perfectly highlight Michelle Obama's enviable arms.
Jason Wu
With Michelle's sophisticated style, we can picture her wearing this white floral dress from Jason Wu's Spring 2018 collection.
Self-Portrait
This Self-Portrait blouse is the perfect mix of casual and business-appropriate. We'd imagine Michelle pairing this shirt with black culottes.
Tracy Reese
Based on what Michelle has worn in the past, we'd imagine this Tracy Reese design would be to her liking.
Prabal Gurung
With its ruffle sleeves and emerald green hue, we know that this jacquard dress would look lovely on Michelle.
Tanya Taylor
Perhaps Michelle will wear this sunny yellow dress by Tanya Taylor during an upcoming vacation.
Carolina Herrera
With its bold color and flattering silhouette, we can easily see Michelle Obama adding this Carolina Herrera piece to her collection.
Delpozo
Since Michelle favors Delpozo's whimsical silhouettes, we can see her wearing this caped blazer from the fashion label.
Mary Katrantzou
We'd love to see Michelle Obama in this two-toned plaid design.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
We think that this one-shouldered Preen design would definitely catch Michelle's eye.
Peter Pilotto
In the same vein, we can see Michelle wearing this palm-tree-print dress.
Christopher Kane
Since Michelle's style is ever-evolving, we think that she should give this mustard yellow design a try.
Roksanda
Since she's worn this color scheme in the past, we have an inkling that Michelle would love this bright blue set.
Antonio Berardi
Another playful number we can see Michelle wearing? This striped look from Antonio's recent Spring '18 collection.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring 2018CollectionsMichelle ObamaRunwayDesignerLondon Fashion WeekCelebrity StyleFashion Week
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Kate Middleton Got All the Royals Hooked on This Dress Trend
by Sarah Wasilak
Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Plus-Size Model Re-Creates Kim Kardashian Swimsuit Shoot
Kim Kardashian
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Malia and Michelle Obama Wearing Similar Clothes
Michelle Obama
13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into Michelle
by Samantha Sutton
Selena Gomez Wearing Red Coach Varsity Jacket
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds