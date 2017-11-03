 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"

One thing we love about Michelle Obama's sense of style? She knows how to choose the ultimate one-and-done statement piece. Then she sticks to accessorizing with essentials, like hoop earrings or a great pair of neutral boots. After making an appearance at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in a reverse-collar Stella McCartney shirt, Michelle pulled on another eye-catching design for day two of the event.

This two-toned plaid dress featured ruching at the sides and ruffles at the sleeves. All Michelle really needed to complete it was delicate jewelry, courtesy of Jennifer Fisher. Her suede, peep-toe heels took the shift from basic to business, proving that flannel print can go a long way — it can even suit your power-woman look, if you let it. Ahead, get inspired and shop some checked numbers that have been updated with a little something extra.

Related
Michelle Obama's Post-White House Style Says Confident, Happy, and in Charge
Zara Asymmetric Checked Dress
$40
Buy Now
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"
Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"
Maje Ruffled Plaid Chiffon Dress
Zara Asymmetric Checked Dress
Etoile Isabel Marant Pardena Dress in Red
Diesel Dress
Veronica Beard Emory Ruched Cargo Shirtdress
ASOS Mixed Check Shirtdress
Donna Morgan Plaid Ruched-Sleeve Dress
Preen Line Uri Dress
Tibi Boucle Plaid Maxi Dress
Petersyn Paris Dress
Elizabeth McKay Silk-Blend Wrap Dress
3.1 Phillip Lim Pieced French Terry Dress
Sacai Knit Wool Flannel Dress
Lane Bryant Fast Lane Embroidered Plaid Midi Dress
Start Slideshow
Jennifer FisherMichelle ObamaGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Maje Dresses SHOP MORE
Maje
Women's Bow Back Cold Shoulder Dress
from Nordstrom
$395
Maje
Women's Print Handkerchief Hem Dress
from Nordstrom
$570
Maje
Lace-up Stretch-knit Dress - Dark green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$570
Maje
Rayelle Shirred Floral-print Crepe Dress - Dark green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Maje
Cold-shoulder Ruffled Paisley-jacquard Satin Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Diesel Dresses SHOP MORE
Diesel
D-Madison dress
from Farfetch
$282
Diesel
Hooded Destroyed Cotton Sweatshirt Dress
from LUISAVIAROMA
$213
Diesel
lace flared dress
from Farfetch
$339
Diesel
lace flared dress
from Farfetch
$339
Diesel
M-Glice dress
from Farfetch
$177
Lane Bryant Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Lane Bryant
Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress
from Lane Bryant
$69.95
Lane Bryant
Barcelona Wrap Dress by Kiyonna
from Lane Bryant
$108$69.99
Lane Bryant
3/4 Sleeve Textured Fit & Flare Dress With Zipper Detail
from Lane Bryant
$89.95
Lane Bryant
Cold-Shoulder Dress
from Lane Bryant
$29.98$24.98
Lane Bryant
Point d'esprit midi dress by ABS Allen Schwartz
from Lane Bryant
$357$223.99
Maje Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shesaid_hesaid
myblondelife_
liebewasist
stellaasteria
Lane Bryant Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
abetterdaywithjulie
plus_size_bloggers
emilysgsb
emilysgsb
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds