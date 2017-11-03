Michelle Obama's Dress Says, "I'm No Longer FLOTUS, but I'm All Up on My Fashion"

One thing we love about Michelle Obama's sense of style? She knows how to choose the ultimate one-and-done statement piece. Then she sticks to accessorizing with essentials, like hoop earrings or a great pair of neutral boots. After making an appearance at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in a reverse-collar Stella McCartney shirt, Michelle pulled on another eye-catching design for day two of the event.

This two-toned plaid dress featured ruching at the sides and ruffles at the sleeves. All Michelle really needed to complete it was delicate jewelry, courtesy of Jennifer Fisher. Her suede, peep-toe heels took the shift from basic to business, proving that flannel print can go a long way — it can even suit your power-woman look, if you let it. Ahead, get inspired and shop some checked numbers that have been updated with a little something extra.