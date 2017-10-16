 Skip Nav
A Guide to the Fabulous Fall Boots Your Favorite Power Women Own

Kate Middleton's tasseled Penelope Chilvers boots might have become iconic through the years, but she's not the only one with trusty, season-appropriate footwear. Plenty of the duchess's royal counterparts — including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia, and Princess Charlene — own styles that feel fresh and modern.

These, along with the pairs that power women like Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama keep in rotation, will inspire your on-duty wardrobe through Fall and Winter. Read on for a comprehensive guide to the boot silhouettes these trendsetters have worn to work, then shop inspired designs (and don't forget to check out these ladies' go-to sneaker brands!).

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot
$630
Buy Now
Zara Gathered Leather Over-the-Knee High Heel Boots
$159
Buy Now
Michelle Obama: A Suede Midrise Slouch Boot
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: Knee-High Brown Boots
Queen Letizia: A Bootie Pump
Angelina Jolie: A Leather Stiletto Boot
Princess Diana: A Red Knee-High Boot
Queen Maxima: A Neutral Brown Boot
Queen Rania: A Functional, Chunky Bootie
Princess Charlene: A Tall Boot That Elongates Your Legs
Huma Abedin: Two-Toned Mixed Material Boots
Victoria Beckham: Cranberry Boots
Kate Middleton: An Elevated Work Boot With Tassels
Miroslava Duma: The Little White Bootie
Amal Clooney: A Floral Jacquard Boot
Nine West Siventa Over-the-Knee Boots
Tibi Jean Boots
Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot
Zara Gathered Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
Stuart Weitzman Boots
Coach Moto Bootie Heel
Joseph Block-Heel Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Chapel Boots
Stuart Weitzman All Jill Knee-High Boots
Maison Margiela Women's Leather Knee-High Boots
Via Spiga Soho Knee-High Boot
Oasis Skye Slouch Suede Boot
Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot
$630
Tibi
Harper Crushed-velvet Boots - Petrol
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Tibi
Jean Booties
from shopbop.com
$595
Tibi
Alexis Mid Booties
from shopbop.com
$675
Tibi
Alexis Satin Ankle Boots - Emerald
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$650
Tibi
Alexis Mid Booties
from shopbop.com
$650
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Cors' Suede Peep Toe Bootie
from Nordstrom
$164.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Sherise' Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$209.95$125.96
Jeffrey Campbell
Taggart Booties
from Anthropologie
$188
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Calhoun' Cutout Bootie
from Nordstrom
$239.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Cromwel Cutout Western Boot
from Nordstrom
$174.95
Stuart Weitzman
Women's 'Highland' Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$798$549.50
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$655
Stuart Weitzman
Highland High Heel Over the Knee Boots
from Bloomingdale's
$798$478.80
Stuart Weitzman
Highland Suede Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$798$336
Stuart Weitzman
Stretch Leather Highland Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$798$336
