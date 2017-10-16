A Guide to the Fabulous Fall Boots Your Favorite Power Women Own

Kate Middleton's tasseled Penelope Chilvers boots might have become iconic through the years, but she's not the only one with trusty, season-appropriate footwear. Plenty of the duchess's royal counterparts — including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia, and Princess Charlene — own styles that feel fresh and modern.

These, along with the pairs that power women like Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama keep in rotation, will inspire your on-duty wardrobe through Fall and Winter. Read on for a comprehensive guide to the boot silhouettes these trendsetters have worn to work, then shop inspired designs (and don't forget to check out these ladies' go-to sneaker brands!).