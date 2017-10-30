 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met

If it's possible, we think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are much cuter now than they were when they first got together. Not only did the couple have an adorable day date on Saturday when they returned to the place where they first met, but they also reignited those wedding rumors in the process. Liam is currently filming his new movie, Killerman, on Tybee Island in Savannah, GA, and his fiancée visited him for an afternoon of jet-skiing. Miley and Liam, who met on the island while filming The Last Song in 2009, got a fellow jet-skier to snap a few photos of them before the "Younger Now" singer appeared to approve them on her phone.

Miley flashed her stunning engagement ring, which was paired with what looked like a matching diamond wedding band. Liam was also wearing a simple band on that finger. It's very possible they're just wearing promise rings, or test driving some future wedding bands, but even if they are secretly married, chances are we're probably not going to hear about it anytime soon. The two have been very private about their romance since they got back together in 2016 after calling off their engagement three years before. Either way, we love how happy these two are together.

