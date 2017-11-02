 Skip Nav
Oh Yes, Millie Bobby Brown's Got a Costume — and It Starts With Tremendous Shoes

Ever since Millie Bobby Brown hit the scene following the debut of Netflix's Stranger Things, she's made one thing clear: her style can't be tamed. Seriously, though, she has yet to wear an outfit that's dull or muted in color. She's been named the face of Calvin Klein, but the 13-year-old British star wears plenty of other major labels when she's in the limelight — Burberry, Rodarte, and now Gucci included.

For an appearance on Good Morning America, Millie slipped into a patriotic look from the Italian fashion house. While the signature red, white, and blue stripes on her ruffled, zipper-front dress stood out, her two-tone platforms, finished with a bow and a row of pearls, stole our attention. OK, maybe it wasn't a Halloween costume, but this outfit still sends a message: she's a fashion game changer, and we must take note. Ahead, check out her memorable outfit and shop the lust-worthy shoes.

