Announcing the 20 Most Stylish Celebrities of 2017

This was an unpredictable year . . . to say the least. But one thing we could always count on in 2017 was our favorite stars coming through with red carpet and street style looks that we could all agree upon.

Whether it was a Hollywood MVP, a surprise newbie, or a certain Titanic singer, these 20 stars delivered plenty of eye candy to sweeten up the last few months. Look back on the boldest moments from this year's best dressed as we reflect on 2017 and anticipate the many stunning dresses, suits, and more to come!