 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Spring Fashion
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Runway Bags Every Street Style Star Wants
Street Style
48 Easy, Stylish Ways to Pair Your Socks and Shoes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Announcing the 20 Most Stylish Celebrities of 2017

This was an unpredictable year . . . to say the least. But one thing we could always count on in 2017 was our favorite stars coming through with red carpet and street style looks that we could all agree upon.

Whether it was a Hollywood MVP, a surprise newbie, or a certain Titanic singer, these 20 stars delivered plenty of eye candy to sweeten up the last few months. Look back on the boldest moments from this year's best dressed as we reflect on 2017 and anticipate the many stunning dresses, suits, and more to come!

Related
2017 Is Looking Much Better Thanks to These New Celebrity Couples

Millie Bobby Brown
Yara Shahidi
Selena Gomez
Kaia Gerber
Evan Rachel Wood
Priyanka Chopra
Meghan Markle
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning
Tracee Ellis Ross
Amal Clooney
Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz
Ashley Graham
Sarah Paulson
Zoë Kravitz
Emily Ratajkowski
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity Street StyleBest OfRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Gigi Hadid
by Marina Liao
Gal Gadot Everlane Jeans
Gal Gadot
by Sarah Wasilak
Amal Clooney's Silver Platform Shoes
Amal Clooney
by Sarah Wasilak
Kirsten Dunst's Pink Bridesmaid Dress
Kirsten Dunst
by Sarah Wasilak
Emma Stone Wearing Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds