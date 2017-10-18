 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
At Just $48, These Adorable Minnie Mouse Heels Are Hard — Nay, Impossible — to Resist

Remember those Oscar Tiye Minnie Mouse heels that totally blew up on social media? You know, the ones that were impossibly cute yet oh-so-excruciatingly difficult to admire from afar because they cost between $450 and $700 — yeah, those. Well today is your lucky day, fellow Disney addicts, because we just found an affordable alternative that's just as chic at nearly an eighth of the price. Yes, really!

Taiwan-based online retailer Grace Gift is currently selling its own version of Minnie Mouse heels, along with a plethora of other fashion-forward Disney merchandise (including work-appropriate loafers that are to die for). The ankle-strap sandals feature a low block heel, which is perfect for the office, and those signature Minnie Mouse ears on the back. The best part? They only cost $48, plus international shipping costs. When a budget-friendly price tag meets a comfy shoe silhouette with a Disney twist, it's certainly a recipe for an online-shopping frenzy.

Ahead, scope out all five colors of Grace Gift's adorably stylish Minnie heels and shop for your favorite pick.

Related
45 Disney Princess Gifts That Are Actually Stylish
Minnie Mouse Heels in Red
$48
Buy Now
Minnie Mouse Heels in Nude
$48
Buy Now
Minnie Mouse Heels in Black
$48
Buy Now
Minnie Mouse Heels in White
$48
Buy Now
Minnie Mouse Heels in Denim
$48
Buy Now
Minnie Mouse Heels in Red ($48)
Minnie Mouse Heels in Nude ($48)
Minnie Mouse Heels in Black ($48)
Minnie Mouse Heels in White ($48)
Minnie Mouse Heels in Denim ($48)
Start Slideshow
Grace GiftMinnie MouseGet The LookHeelsDisneyShoesSandalsShopping
Shop More
Free People Socks SHOP MORE
Free People
Ziggy Sequin Socks
from shopbop.com
$20
Free People
Albury Crew Socks
from shopbop.com
$14
Gilt
Melbourne Boot Socks (2 PK)
from Gilt
$28$16
Gilt
Over The Knee All For One Socks
from Gilt
$24$10.99
Gilt
Bellevue Knee Socks (3 PK)
from Gilt
$30$21
Sandro Jackets SHOP MORE
Sandro
Long Sleeve Denim Jacket
from TheRealReal
$125$75
Sandro
Leather-Trimmed Jacket
from TheRealReal
$115$57.50
Sandro
Fringe-Accent Zip-Front Jacket
from TheRealReal
$250$125
Sandro
Zip-Accented Evening Jacket
from TheRealReal
$145$72.50
Sandro
Long Sleeve Zip-Up Jacket
from TheRealReal
$125$87.50
Kiini One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Kiini
Soley Mono Maillot
from shopbop.com
$313
Kiini
Luna Scoop Back Swimsuit
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$312
Kiini
Soley Scoop Back Maillot
from shopbop.com
$313
Kiini
Tasmin crochet-trimmed one-shoulder swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$310
Kiini
Tasmin Crochet-trimmed Swimsuit - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$315
Free People Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
taylornicolepierce
keeganmichellel
toreystreasures
tatumchiniquy
Sandro Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alsenioespinal
lifelutzurious
lifelutzurious
josephinacollection
Kiini One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mostcovetedcrown
redsolesandredwine
carolyncarter
thefashionbugblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds