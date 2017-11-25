 Skip Nav
18 Models You'll Know by Name in 2018

Before Kaia, there was Kendall. Before Kendall, there was Cara. Before Cara was Karlie, Kate, and Cindy (can you say full-circle moment?). These legendary beauties have already earned their places in fashion history, so looking into the new year, we have to ask: who's next?

Thankfully, we don't have to consult a crystal ball to predict the future, because the 2018 runways and campaigns have already provided us with plenty of models to place our bets on. Who's the next beauty so rare that she need only go by one name? Read on to see our 18 picks.

Janaye Furman
Manuela Sanchez
Gisele Fox
He Cong
Léa Julian
Kris Grikaite
Selena Forrest
Sora Choi
Slick Woods
Salem Mitchell
Sofia Mechetner
Nina Marker
Hayett McCarthy
Aleece Wilson
Sohyun Jung
Hannah Motler
Kiko Arai
EZ
