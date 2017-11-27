 Skip Nav
23 Nike and Adidas Gifts Any Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over

Once upon a time it might have felt odd to buy a fashion girl something from the fitness aisle, but now the two worlds have melted right into one another. With womenswear designers making fit collabs and Instagrams stars putting retro re-released sneakers back on the map, fashion and fitness have never been so closely aligned. So it makes perfect sense to look to the two fit powerhouses — Nike and adidas — for gift-giving inspiration. Whether your girl is a sneakerhead or into oversize hoodies, each of these 23 pieces will easily work with their wardrobe.

adidas
Bold Age Graphic Print Sweatshirt Dress
$90
from Asos
Nike
More Uptempo 96 University Blue Sneakers
$217
from Italist
Nike
Women's Force 1 Ultraforce Mid Sneaker
$110
from Nordstrom
adidas
Pink Relaxed Strapback Cap
$25 $19
from SSENSE
adidas
Adilette Pastel Slide Sandal
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Nike
95 Sneakerboot leather and fabric high-top trainers
$177
from Selfridges
adidas
Originals' Santiago Analog Watch 8151078
$75 $45
from Swimoutlet
adidas x Alexander Wang InoutCrew
$180
from needsupply.com
Nike
97 Ultra sneakers
$182
from Farfetch
Nike
velvet zipped hoodie
$225
from Farfetch
Nike
Mid Runner 2 Mesh Women's Sneakers
$75
from Kohl's
adidas
OriginalsTubular Viral Sneaker In Pale Pink
$100
from Asos
Nike
Jordan 1 Retro leather high-top trainers
$149
from Selfridges
adidas
Women's Essential Linear Pants
$45
from Kohl's
Nike
Classic Cortez Leather Sneakers
$115 $80
from LUISAVIAROMA
adidas by Stella McCartney
2-In-1 Running Shorts
$96.37
from Harrods
adidas
Women's Velvet Zip Sweatshirt
$100
from Nordstrom
adidas
White And Navy Adilette Slider Sandals
$40
from Asos
Nike
Rally Hoodie Sweatshirt
$60
from Urban Outfitters
adidas
Gray Trefoil Hoodie
$65
from Asos
Nike
Tanjun Womens Sneakers
$70
from JCPenney
adidas
Trefoil II Knit Beanie
$20
from Urban Outfitters
adidas
Matchcourt High RX2 Shoes
$90
from PacSun
adidas Bold Age Graphic Print Sweatshirt Dress
Nike More Uptempo 96 University Blue Sneakers
Nike Women's Force 1 Ultraforce Mid Sneaker
adidas Pink Relaxed Strapback Cap
adidas Adilette Pastel Slide Sandal
Nike 95 Sneakerboot
adidas Santiago Analog Watch
adidas x Alexander Wang InoutCrew
Nike 97 Ultra sneakers
Nike velvet zipped hoodie
Nike Mid Runner 2 Mesh Women's Sneakers
adidas OriginalsTubular Sneaker
Nike Jordan 1 Retro Trainers
adidas Women's Essential Linear Pants
Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Running 2-in-1 Shorts
adidas Velvet Zip Sweatshirt
adidas White and Navy Adilette Slider Sandals
Nike Rally Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Gray Trefoil Hoodie
Nike Tanjun Womens Sneakers
adidas Trefoil II Knit Beanie
adidas Matchcourt High RX2 Shoes
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gift GuideHolidayAdidasNike
adidas
ADH3197 Black & Gold-Tone Watch
from Century 21
$75$36.99
adidas
ADH3199 Black Watch
from Century 21
$75$36.99
adidas
Unisex Originals Black Silicone Strap Watch 44mm ADH3101
from Macy's
$85
adidas
ADP6080 Black Watch
from Century 21
$50$24.99
adidas
ADP3174 Black Watch
from Century 21
$50$24.99
adidas
Black Adilette Slide Sandals
from SSENSE
$30
adidas
Blue Adilette Slide Sandals
from SSENSE
$30
adidas
Women's 'Adilette' Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$44.95
adidas
Adilette Slide
from Urban Outfitters
$45
adidas
Adilette Rubber Slide Sandals
from LUISAVIAROMA
$47
adidas
Leather High-Top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$65$45.50
adidas
Canvas High-top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$75
adidas
Energy Cloud WTC Women's Running Shoes
from Kohl's
$64.99
adidas
Mana Racer Women's Running Shoes
from Kohl's
$74.99$69.99
adidas
Cloudfoam Racer Women's Sneakers
from Kohl's
$74.99
Gift Guide
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Best of 2017
10 of 2017's Hottest New Running Shoes
by Amy Williams
Gift Guide
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
23 Affordable Stocking Stuffers For the Fit Junkie in Your Life
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
Grab These 16 Amazing Adidas Gifts For the Fit Junkie in Your Life — All Under $40
by Rebecca Brown
Adidas
17 Gifts For the Fitness Junkie Who Loves Adidas — All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Shopping
New Adidas Gear to Get You Pumped This Summer
by Rebecca Brown
Shopping Guide
Pretty Longline Sports Bras For Every Budget
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday Fitness
35 Fitness Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Wears Black
by Maggie Panos
Gift Guide
26 Cool Gifts Every Soccer Player and Fan Has on Their Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered
by Sarah Siegel
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Gift Guide
Over 40 Gifts For Women Who Love Workouts More Than Anything Else
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
11 Brilliant Gifts For Your Fashionable Mom
by Macy Cate Williams
alexis.belbel
whatsup_buttarcup
suzigstyles
anna_brstyle
makdauwe
brittanymaddux
jackmise
voguealamode_
voguealamode_
melissaemilyv
fashionovermatter
melissaemilyv
