23 Nike and Adidas Gifts Any Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over

Once upon a time it might have felt odd to buy a fashion girl something from the fitness aisle, but now the two worlds have melted right into one another. With womenswear designers making fit collabs and Instagrams stars putting retro re-released sneakers back on the map, fashion and fitness have never been so closely aligned. So it makes perfect sense to look to the two fit powerhouses — Nike and adidas — for gift-giving inspiration. Whether your girl is a sneakerhead or into oversize hoodies, each of these 23 pieces will easily work with their wardrobe.