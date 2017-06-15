6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear One-Piece Swimsuits From Forever 21 These Forever 21 One-Piece Swimsuits Might Look Expensive, but They're All Under $28 June 15, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Forever 21 is a goldmine for chic, affordable swimsuits. If you want new swimwear all the time, shopping at the fast-fashion haven is a solution. We rounded up our favorite one-pieces at the store — we're loving the silhouettes and colors. What makes them even more irresistible is their low price tags. Stock up — these hot commodities sell out quickly! Related8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017 Shop Brands Forever 21 Forever 21 Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit If you want an option with a plunging neckline, consider this berry-colored swimsuit ($23). Forever 21 Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit

The lavender shade of this swimsuit ($25) is delicate and lovely. The crisscross detail in the front will highlight your bust. Throw a flouncy dress over this one-piece and wear it to the pool. So cute!

Forever 21 Mesh-Panel One-Piece Swimsuit

The mesh panels on this black swimsuit ($25) look modern and unique. The top is supportive because it's built like a bikini. Wear this with black shorts and flatform sandals. You'll look undeniably cool. Forever 21 Tropical One-Piece Swimsuit

The pattern on this tropical swimsuit ($25) makes us want to take a vacation. Cutouts at the waist will create the illusion that you have a longer torso. Use a long cardigan as a coverup. Then throw on a statement necklace.

Forever 21 Hot Sauce Graphic One-Piece

Whether you love the condiment or you just feel hot, this one-piece ($20) is clever. The low back includes thin crisscross straps. Wear this with a gold body chain and oversize sunglasses. You're all set!

Forever 21 Pineapple One-Piece Swimsuit

The pineapple print on this swimsuit ($20) is fun for Summer. Customers who bought this swimsuit give it rave reviews. Wear it with a delicate choker or white pom-pom earrings. You'll look like an island goddess. Forever 21 Caged Halter One-Piece

Thin straps go all the way up the sides of this halter one-piece ($25). The muted shade of sage green is unexpected for a swimsuit, but we like it. Wear tan accessories with this choice so that your ensemble doesn't become overwhelming. This one-piece also comes in a nude shade.

Forever 21 Plunging Caged Back One-Piece

Take the plunge in this millennial pink one-piece ($23). The back includes a small crisscross detail that's pretty. Get a lacy kimono to throw on over the swimsuit. You're sure to turn heads in this one. Forever 21 Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

This black swimsuit ($28) is a Summer staple. It also comes in mauve. Not only does this suit go low in the front, it dips in the back as well. Wear it with hoop earrings.

Forever 21 Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

You'll love the simplicity of this halter swimsuit ($23). It will go with most of your seasonal wardrobe because of its clean lines. Put it on with a delicate necklace and aviator sunglasses. You'll be a total beach babe.

Forever 21 Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

We love the polished silver grommets on this lace-up swimsuit ($28). If white is too neutral for you, this suit also comes in neon yellow. The tie straps are great because you can get the perfect fit. If you want to accessorize, consider wearing a floppy hat.

Forever 21 Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

If you want to feel like a bombshell, get this plunging swimsuit ($28). This one-piece definitely gives us movie star vibes. Wear it with oversize shades and a long chain necklace. You'll feel glamorous.

Forever 21 Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

The V-neck of this cutout swimsuit ($23) has a built-in underwire. This one-piece also has adjustable straps and removable cups. All these options will give you a great fit. Put on a denim skirt over this look. Forever 21 Mesh Zip-Up One-Piece

If you want something sporty, try this black and blue one-piece ($25). The zip front makes it easy to get in and out off. Sheer panels add instant sex appeal to this design. Wear it with a cute pair of dolphin shorts.

Forever 21 Mesh-Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit

Minimalists, try this nude one-piece ($28). The thin sheer panels will highlight your waist and give you an hourglass figure. The crisscross straps are adjustable so you can make the top fit just right. Get some old-school circle shades to wear with this swimsuit. Forever 21 Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit

Shine bright in this metallic swimsuit ($28). Drop armholes will show off a little side boob, so rock this one-piece confidently. It also comes in gold if you'd like another color. Keep the rest of your accessories simple with this statement-making option.