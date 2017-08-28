We've Found the Perfect T-Shirt For Mondays

A post shared by Nolwenn Le Haguez (@nolwennlehaguez) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:05am PST

Mondays are hard; we get it. As do the creators of the No Thank You t-shirt ($39): The Peanut Vendor. The home and lifestyle store, based in London, specializes in beautiful 20th-century furniture, but it's this t-shirt in particular that has caught our attention. The screen-printed tee is 100 percent cotton, 100 percent no bullsh*t, and practically screams, "I don't need to know about your kid's birthday at Disney on Ice!" Style with cool sneakers and your favorite jeans, and you're ready to take on the week. And if you're really feeling the look, the brand does a tote bag ($23), too.