 Skip Nav

The Peanut Vendor No Thank You T-Shirt

We've Found the Perfect T-Shirt For Mondays

A post shared by Nolwenn Le Haguez (@nolwennlehaguez) on

Mondays are hard; we get it. As do the creators of the No Thank You t-shirt ($39): The Peanut Vendor. The home and lifestyle store, based in London, specializes in beautiful 20th-century furniture, but it's this t-shirt in particular that has caught our attention. The screen-printed tee is 100 percent cotton, 100 percent no bullsh*t, and practically screams, "I don't need to know about your kid's birthday at Disney on Ice!" Style with cool sneakers and your favorite jeans, and you're ready to take on the week. And if you're really feeling the look, the brand does a tote bag ($23), too.

A post shared by The Hardihood (@the_hardihood) on

No Thank You t-shirt
$39
from thepeanutvendor.co.uk
Buy Now
tote bag
$23
from thepeanutvendor.co.uk
Buy Now
T-ShirtT-shirtsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
No Thank You t-shirt
from thepeanutvendor.co.uk
$39
tote bag
from thepeanutvendor.co.uk
$23
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds