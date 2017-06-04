6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Sneakers Pearlized Sneaker Trend Warning: These Pearlized Sneakers Are Going to Give You Major Heart Eyes June 4, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 128 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Just when we finally finished stacking up on all things fairidescent — including these Nike beauties — there's a new shimmery trend to obsess over. Brace yourself, because pearlized sneakers are officially a thing, and there's no way the shiny hue won't catch your eye. We first noticed the trend when Reebok came out with a pearlized version of its Classic trainer (Gigi Hadid is already a fan of the style), and now other brands have followed suit. From Adidas's low-tops to Rihanna's Fenty Puma bow sneakers, have a look at our favorite picks ahead. Related11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017 Shop Brands Nike · Valentino · Reebok · adidas · Puma · Pedro Garcia Image Source: Getty Dip your toe into the pearlized shoe trend by trying these Valentino Low-Top Leather Sneakers ($695) that feature a shimmery stripe in the middle. Valentino Open Low-Top Leather Sneakers $695 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Valentino Sneakers These Reebok Classic Pearlised Leather Trainers ($69) started the trend. Reebok Classic pearlised leather trainers $69 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers These Reebok Classic Hologram Sneakers ($98) are a lighter-hued iteration of the previous style. Reebok Classic hologram sneakers $100.75 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Of course, everyone's favorite sneaker, the Adidas Superstar 1 Leather Trainers ($79), also comes in a pearlized finish. adidas Superstar 1 leather trainers $79 from Selfridges Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers These Puma Basket Pearlized Leather Low-Top Sneakers ($110) will soon become your go-to style. Puma Basket Pearlized Leather Low-Top Sneaker $110 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers For a fancier alternative, try these Pedro Garcia Parson Silk Satin Lace-Up Sneakers ($460). Pedro Garcia Parson Silk Satin Lace-Up Sneakers $460 $322 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Pedro Garcia Sneakers Since their debut back in '83, these Reebok Classic Leather Sync Shoes ($90) have been a street style staple. Now you can get them in a shiny pearlized hue. Reebok Classic Leather Syn Women's Shoes $89.99 $62.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers For a girlie touch, slip into these Fenty Puma by Rihanna Bow Sneakers ($160). Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker $159.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers Share this post TrendsSneakersShoesShopping