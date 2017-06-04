 Skip Nav
Warning: These Pearlized Sneakers Are Going to Give You Major Heart Eyes

Just when we finally finished stacking up on all things fairidescent — including these Nike beauties — there's a new shimmery trend to obsess over. Brace yourself, because pearlized sneakers are officially a thing, and there's no way the shiny hue won't catch your eye.

We first noticed the trend when Reebok came out with a pearlized version of its Classic trainer (Gigi Hadid is already a fan of the style), and now other brands have followed suit. From Adidas's low-tops to Rihanna's Fenty Puma bow sneakers, have a look at our favorite picks ahead.

Image Source: Getty
Dip your toe into the pearlized shoe trend by trying these Valentino Low-Top Leather Sneakers ($695) that feature a shimmery stripe in the middle.

Valentino
Open Low-Top Leather Sneakers
$695
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Valentino Sneakers
These Reebok Classic Pearlised Leather Trainers ($69) started the trend.

Reebok
Classic pearlised leather trainers
$69
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
These Reebok Classic Hologram Sneakers ($98) are a lighter-hued iteration of the previous style.

Reebok
Classic hologram sneakers
$100.75
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Of course, everyone's favorite sneaker, the Adidas Superstar 1 Leather Trainers ($79), also comes in a pearlized finish.

adidas
Superstar 1 leather trainers
$79
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
These Puma Basket Pearlized Leather Low-Top Sneakers ($110) will soon become your go-to style.

Puma
Basket Pearlized Leather Low-Top Sneaker
$110
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
For a fancier alternative, try these Pedro Garcia Parson Silk Satin Lace-Up Sneakers ($460).

Pedro Garcia
Parson Silk Satin Lace-Up Sneakers
$460 $322
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Pedro Garcia Sneakers
Since their debut back in '83, these Reebok Classic Leather Sync Shoes ($90) have been a street style staple. Now you can get them in a shiny pearlized hue.

Reebok
Classic Leather Syn Women's Shoes
$89.99 $62.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
For a girlie touch, slip into these Fenty Puma by Rihanna Bow Sneakers ($160).

Puma
Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker
$159.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
