Warning: These Pearlized Sneakers Are Going to Give You Major Heart Eyes

Just when we finally finished stacking up on all things fairidescent — including these Nike beauties — there's a new shimmery trend to obsess over. Brace yourself, because pearlized sneakers are officially a thing, and there's no way the shiny hue won't catch your eye.

We first noticed the trend when Reebok came out with a pearlized version of its Classic trainer (Gigi Hadid is already a fan of the style), and now other brands have followed suit. From Adidas's low-tops to Rihanna's Fenty Puma bow sneakers, have a look at our favorite picks ahead.