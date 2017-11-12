 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton's Coat Might Strike You, but Her Earrings Will Downright Impress You

OK, if Pippa Middleton was offering a class on cute biking outfits, we'd be first on the list. She's usually spotted out in London cycling to all her errands, and that's enough to impress us. But just check out her fresh, Fall outerwear — a checked peplum coat that she styled with tights and booties — then zoom in on her accessories.

Considering Pippa's functional maroon backpack and those dazzling bow drop earrings, it seems like she got all dressed up just to take a ride into town. We were especially struck by her jewelry (and we're sure you'll be too), which is why we uncovered a bunch of similar earrings for you to shop ahead. The next time you feel like making an active entrance in something more than your workout gear, take a tip from Pippa.

