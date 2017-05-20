Pippa Middleton's New Wedding Band Is Classic With a Capital C

Pippa Middleton's Giles Deacon wedding dress was not exactly understated. With a long, lavish train and intricate ivory lace, the look was something to write home about — and so is her stunning square diamond engagement ring from jeweler Robinson Pelham, in case you forgot. But when Pippa exchanged vows with James Matthews, she slipped a decidedly simple gold wedding band onto her finger, right beneath her eye-catching sparkler. The two designs don't match perfectly, but they do coordinate in a very classic way. Scroll on to zoom in and see just what we mean.