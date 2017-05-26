 Skip Nav
The Style Commandments of Plus-Size Dressing
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
The 4 Best Dressed Women at Cannes, According to Our Editors
The Style Commandments of Plus-Size Dressing

As the creator of plus-size style blog The 12ish Style, I believe fashion should be fun, no matter your shape or size. And here's the big secret: the traditional "rules" of plus-size dressing — much like fashion rules in general — no longer apply. The new rule is that there are no rules!

For plus-size women, this means everything from horizontal stripes to cropped tops to head-to-toe patterns are a definite DO. It also means the days of dark, stretchy fabrics and matronly silhouettes are over (finally!). So if you're ready to ditch the mundane and put your killer sense of style on display, keep reading for the only plus-size guidelines you need.

