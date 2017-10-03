 Skip Nav
Princess Beatrice Is Already Wearing Fall's Most Popular Print on Her Coat

It only takes one item to make an outfit stand out. For Princess Beatrice, that was her multicolored floral jacket. She wore it over a simple black dress for dinner at Scott's restaurant in London, and it gave her outfit an elevated, fashion-girl touch. (Just in case you missed it, Fall florals are in.) Princess Beatrice paid attention to the green, red, and white hues in her bomber too by accessorizing with a green clutch.

Her outfit was a simple reminder that coats can completely change up your look. And with Autumn here, we're digging through our closets for similar floral jackets to spice up our jeans and dresses. Read on to see the princess's full outfit, then shop similar bomber options ahead.

Princess Beatrice Left Scott's Restaurant in London
She Wore an LBD and Black Pumps to Dinner
She Gave Her Outfit That Stylish Touch With Floral Outerwear
Shop Similar Bomber Jackets Here
Free People Embroidered Bomber
Tularosa x Revolve Bomber Jacket
H&M Satin Bomber Jacket
Rebecca Taylor Bomber Jacket
Lovers + Friends x Revolve Jacket
