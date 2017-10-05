5 Prints to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP If You Don't Have Them Already

We know everyone has Spring '18 on their minds thanks to the Fashion Week runways, but we're drawing our focus back to Fall. Specifically, what to wear for this season. Luckily, we have our Fall '17 trend report handy and plenty of street style looks to draw inspiration from.

If you've done your homework, then you know there are several prints taking over the fashion scene right now. In case you need a refresher, we rounded up the top five patterns to wear with styling tips to help you pull off the trends. There's even a little shopping here, too, so you can truly be a trendsetter come Fall.