5 Prints to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP If You Don't Have Them Already

We know everyone has Spring '18 on their minds thanks to the Fashion Week runways, but we're drawing our focus back to Fall. Specifically, what to wear for this season. Luckily, we have our Fall '17 trend report handy and plenty of street style looks to draw inspiration from.

If you've done your homework, then you know there are several prints taking over the fashion scene right now. In case you need a refresher, we rounded up the top five patterns to wear with styling tips to help you pull off the trends. There's even a little shopping here, too, so you can truly be a trendsetter come Fall.

floral print bomber from Sanctuary
Check Mate
If you want a little color in your outfit, consider layering two checked prints together. Dani Stahl made sure her blazer and trousers came in two contrasting plaids for a not-so-matchy-matchy look.
Nasty Gal Blazer
3.1 Phillip Lim Pants
MSGM Plaid Coat
Fall Florals
Thassia Naves pulled an easy styling hack by matching her boots to one of the colors in her floral dress.
Ulla Johnson Blouse
Sanctuary Floral Bomber
Steve Madden Booties
Glamorous Floral Dress
Old Navy Floral Dress
Animal Prints
Michelle Jen Yeoh took on the Gucci cat graphic by pairing it with a denim skirt and black booties.
Gucci Intarsia Wool Sweater
Boohoo Denim Jacket
Kenzo Sweatshirt
Polka Dots
If you don't own anything with polka dots, try out the pattern first with an accessory like a scarf.
Monse Blouse
SL Fashions Dress
Sincerely Jules Dress
Ganni Midi Skirt
Camouflage
If you think camo and tulle don't go together, just look at Taiana Sperotto's skirt. It's both edgy and feminine.
Gap Bomber Jacket
Off-White Canvas Jacket
Forever 21 Camo Utility Jacket
Re/Done Cargo Pants
