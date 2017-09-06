 Skip Nav
Street Style
Reminisce Over Last Season's Best Street Style Moments From NYFW
Fashion Week
Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere
Street Style
Meet the 22 Best Dressed Women at Fashion Month
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Princess Diana Had a Charm Necklace Just Like Yours — and It's Up For Auction

Some of Princess Diana's most prized fashion possessions — including jewelry, handbags, and sweaters — can be bid on at RR Auction until Sept. 13, but we have a feeling we know what will go for the highest price. Princess Diana wore personalized necklaces throughout her life, and one sterling silver chain with a stone-embellished pendant made the list.

It's presumed that Diana wore the piece during her teenage years, and it's estimated that it will sell for over $2,000. While there are no photos of her wearing the exact items, mostly all of them come with authentic notes — the "D" necklace accompanied by one from Lady Diana herself on offical Kensington Palace paper. Read on for a look at what's up for grabs from Princess Diana's wardrobe.

Related
One of Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Gowns Just Sold in an Auction

Princess Diana's "D" Necklace
The Letter That Accompanies the Necklace
Princess Diana's Jeweled Evening Bag
Princess Diana's Silver Jeweled Evening Bag (estimate sale price +$15,000)
Princess Diana's Childhood Sweater
Princess Diana's Marks & Spencer Childhood Sweater (estimate sale price +$8,000)
Princess Diana's Bangle
Princess Diana's Earrings
Princess Diana's Mesh Handbag
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsFashion NewsPrincess DianaNecklacesCelebrity StyleJewelry
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
Zara Timeless Woman Campaign Fall 2017
Fashion News
Zara's Stunning New Campaign Features Only Models Over 40
by Perri Konecky
Olivia Palermo Banana Republic Collection Fall 2017
Olivia Palermo
You'll Fall Truly, Madly, Deeply in Love With the Coat Olivia Palermo Designed For Banana Republic
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie's Outfit at Telluride Film Festival 2017
Summer
by Marina Liao
Amal Clooney Blue Missoni Dress in Venice
Missoni
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds