Some of Princess Diana's most prized fashion possessions — including jewelry, handbags, and sweaters — can be bid on at RR Auction until Sept. 13, but we have a feeling we know what will go for the highest price. Princess Diana wore personalized necklaces throughout her life, and one sterling silver chain with a stone-embellished pendant made the list.

It's presumed that Diana wore the piece during her teenage years, and it's estimated that it will sell for over $2,000. While there are no photos of her wearing the exact items, mostly all of them come with authentic notes — the "D" necklace accompanied by one from Lady Diana herself on offical Kensington Palace paper. Read on for a look at what's up for grabs from Princess Diana's wardrobe.