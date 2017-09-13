 Skip Nav
Why the Fashion Crowd Is So Obsessed With NYC
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Runway Looks Have All Been High Shine and Fabulous
Street Style
The Wild New Ways Women Are Wearing Skirts This Fall
Princess Marie of Denmark Could Teach Kate Middleton a Styling Trick or 2

Princess Marie of Denmark didn't step into the spotlight until 2005, when she began dating Prince Joachim. After becoming his second wife when the pair tied the knot in 2008, Marie began showing off a handful of glamorous dresses. She fully embraced her royal wardrobe but kept things fresh. One of her favorite shades is white, but she opts for two-piece sets, beadwork, or cocktail numbers that feel more like jazzy eveningwear than wedding attire. When it comes to daytime events, Marie's a step ahead — she's been rocking lined blazers, pleats, and velvet for years. Plus, there's no hat too high or headband too dramatic for Marie. Read on to see some of her most graceful fashion moments, from which we've gleaned a styling tip or two.

Marie Keeps a Lightweight Cream Coat in Rotation All Year Long
Instead of a Gown, She Wore a White Embroidered Set For a New Year's Reception
She Pulled Off a Mint Dress With Ease at Princess Sofia's Royal Wedding
And Turned Up the Glamour With Silver Beadwork For Queen Margrethe's Birthday Dinner at Fredensborg Castle
Princess Marie Styled Her Midnight-Blue Lace With a Drop Pendant Necklace and Bottega Veneta Clutch
When on the Slopes, She Keeps Things Understated but Matchy-Matchy
Breezy, Boho Dresses Are Smartly Paired With Wooden Wedges
And Pretty Pleats Get Polished With Patent-Leather Shoes
Princess Marie Opted For a Fresh Style of Ray-Bans Instead of the Classic Wayfarer
When It Comes to a Pastel Princess Gown, She Chooses the Most Flattering Shape
She Even Looks Like a Goddess in Light Gray
But Marie's Wardrobe Isn't For the Faint of Heart — She Takes Her Hot Pink in Satin With a Side of Ruffles
Marie Knows That Hanging Sunglasses From a Button-Down Is an Effortlessly Cool Move
Her Christening Dress Was Neutral, Since It Was Her Daughter Princess Athena's Special Day
Her One-Shoulder Dress Was Appropriately Dazzling and Elegant
She Loves to Layer Cardigans Over Her Turtlenecks
And She Knows That a Sophisticated Suit Doesn't Have to Match
Princess Marie's Maternity Style Consisted of Breezy Tiered Numbers Like This
She Lets Peach Play Up a Tan in the Middle of Summer
And Chose a Coat Equipped With a Makeshift Scarf on a Cooler Day
She Turned Up the Glamour For a Night Out in a Furry Cocoon Coat
She Knows That a Periwinkle Clutch Can Make All the Difference
Princess Marie Was Wearing Luxe-Looking Velvet Back in 2010
She Knows That a Gathered Chiffon Dress Is Extremely Figure-Flattering
Marie Plays Up the Embellishments of a Gown With Her Clutch, Coat, and Jewels
She Turned Heads in This Red Carpet Stunner at a Gala
This White Silk Design Looked Effortless and Feminine With a Dainty Purse
She Coordinated a Rose-Covered, Off-the-Shoulder Design With Metallic Sandals
And Made a Floral Dress Look Like a Skirt With the Addition of a Simple Blazer
Princess Marie's Lace Cocktail Dress Was Standout, Even in Taupe
And She's Clearly Got No Problem Combining Silver and Gold
