Princess Marie of Denmark Could Teach Kate Middleton a Styling Trick or 2

Princess Marie of Denmark didn't step into the spotlight until 2005, when she began dating Prince Joachim. After becoming his second wife when the pair tied the knot in 2008, Marie began showing off a handful of glamorous dresses. She fully embraced her royal wardrobe but kept things fresh. One of her favorite shades is white, but she opts for two-piece sets, beadwork, or cocktail numbers that feel more like jazzy eveningwear than wedding attire. When it comes to daytime events, Marie's a step ahead — she's been rocking lined blazers, pleats, and velvet for years. Plus, there's no hat too high or headband too dramatic for Marie. Read on to see some of her most graceful fashion moments, from which we've gleaned a styling tip or two.