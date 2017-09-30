 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We'd Be Smiling Too If We Looked This Good in Priyanka Chopra's Sexy One-Piece

We've been tracking Priyanka Chopra's style for a while now, and her red carpet looks have been off-the-chain amazing. (Remember the fierce Balmain gown she wore at the Emmys?) The Quantico star, who's getting some much needed R&R in Los Angeles, posted pictures on Instagram wearing a black one-piece by Zimmermann. Her sexy swimsuit showed off just the right amount of skin with its plunging neckline and lattice cutouts. Have a look at her amazing one-piece ahead, and buy the exact style for your collection.

Related
We Didn't Think We Needed Another Bikini, Then We Saw Priyanka Chopra's

The Exact Swimsuit Priyanka Wore
Kenneth Cole Lattice Swimsuit
Raisins Curve Lotus One-Piece
6 Shore Road by Pooja Waterfall One-Piece
La Blanca Plus Size Lace-Up One-Piece
Start Slideshow
SwimsuitsPriyanka ChopraFashion InstagramsSummer FashionZimmermannSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop More
Nordstrom Rack Plus Swimwear SHOP MORE
Nordstrom Rack
Beauty and The Beach Swimwear Paint Splash Bottom
from Nordstrom Rack
$55$30.97
Nordstrom Rack
Raisins Curve Pacific Bikini Bottom (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$42$18.97
Nordstrom Rack
Raisins Curve Mentego Bikini Bottom (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$42$18.97
Nordstrom Rack
Raisins Curve Bermuda Halter Bikini Top (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$44$18.97
Nordstrom Rack
Raisins Curve Pacofoc Bikini Bottom (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$42$18.97
Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Kenneth Cole New York
Tropical Tendencies High-Neck One Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$119
Kenneth Cole New York
Dream Weaver Bandeau One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$98
Kenneth Cole New York
Sheer Satisfaction Lattice One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$107$74
Kenneth Cole New York
On The Edge High-Leg One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$80
Kenneth Cole New York
Stompin In My Stilettos T-Back One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$107$74
LaBlanca Plus Swimwear SHOP MORE
LaBlanca
Plus Size Women's La Blanca Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$135
LaBlanca
Plus Size Women's La Blanca Havana High Waist Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$77
LaBlanca
Plus Size Women's La Blanca 'Island Fare' V-Neck Tunic Cover-Up
from Nordstrom
$105$62.98
LaBlanca
Plus Size Women's La Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$129
LaBlanca
Plus Size Women's La Blanca Havana Tropics Bandeau Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$79
Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedarlingpetitediva
samgrams
jscott24
dresswelltraveloften_
LaBlanca Plus Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cassiesugarplum
lifeofalley
beautifullyseaside
mckennableu
Zimmermann One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
katwalksf
nidabun
margoandme
liketoknow.it.family
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds