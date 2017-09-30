We'd Be Smiling Too If We Looked This Good in Priyanka Chopra's Sexy One-Piece

We've been tracking Priyanka Chopra's style for a while now, and her red carpet looks have been off-the-chain amazing. (Remember the fierce Balmain gown she wore at the Emmys?) The Quantico star, who's getting some much needed R&R in Los Angeles, posted pictures on Instagram wearing a black one-piece by Zimmermann. Her sexy swimsuit showed off just the right amount of skin with its plunging neckline and lattice cutouts. Have a look at her amazing one-piece ahead, and buy the exact style for your collection.