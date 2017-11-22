 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia's Dreamy Skirt Is Made to Wear All Year Round
10 Tricks Fashion Girls Use to Stay Warm in Style
8 Universally Flattering Party Dresses to Wear This Holiday Season
The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals (So Far)
Queen Letizia's Dreamy Skirt Is Made to Wear All Year Round

Queen Letizia just returned from Mexico, where she turned heads with her statement pieces. Now, she's back at it back home. The Spanish Royal stepped out at the Royal Palace to welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas alongside her husband, King Felipe VI.

The 45-year-old wore a marigold long-sleeve top with a blue midi skirt that had white flowers with blue and brown outlines all over it. It not only paired with her marigold blouse perfectly, but it's a pattern that screams Summer, Spring, Fall, and Winter, all at the same time. It's also a skirt that you can dress up or down, making it the perfect versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. Look ahead to shop similar options.

