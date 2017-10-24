 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia's $89 Pants Are the Highlight of Her Entire Outfit

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI paid a visit to the town of Porenu in Villaviciosa, Spain, to celebrate the annual Princess of Asturias Awards. The two went for more professional looks and even matched in similar color schemes. The king and queen of Spain always look adorable whenever they are out together, but as usual, it was all about her outfit.

Letizia wore a blue Hugo Boss sweater and a pair of checked wide-leg trousers from Massimo Dutti that will only set you back $89. She finished off the look with a slim navy blue Hugo Boss belt, charcoal Magrit suede heels, a blue Adolfo Dominguez fold-over clutch, and Elena C mini butterfly earrings. This is yet another example of the queen's love for mixing affordable pieces into her wardrobe, and we can't enough of it.

