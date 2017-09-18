 Skip Nav
Reese Witherspoon's Emmys Dress Has Everyone Dreaming Up the Wildest Comparisons

Reese Witherspoon wore a teal satin blazer dress on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, and the internet compared it to some of her famous movie characters' looks. First, people thought the star's Stella McCartney dress looked like a teal version of Madeline's — her Big Little Lies characterHolly Golightly costume.

Later, we saw everyone comparing her dress to the green wrap sweater that her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, wore during her first day at Harvard Law School. Keep reading to have a look at all of the outfits, and then let us know what you think.

Nicole Kidman Wore Mismatched Heels at the Emmys, and We Love It

Reese Witherspoon Wearing a Stella McCartney Blazer Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Character, Madeline, in Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon's Character, Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde
