Reese Witherspoon Stella McCartney Dress at the Emmys 2017
Reese Witherspoon's Emmys Dress Has Everyone Dreaming Up the Wildest Comparisons
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Reese Witherspoon's Emmys Dress Has Everyone Dreaming Up the Wildest Comparisons
Reese Witherspoon wore a teal satin blazer dress on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, and the internet compared it to some of her famous movie characters' looks. First, people thought the star's Stella McCartney dress looked like a teal version of Madeline's — her Big Little Lies character — Holly Golightly costume.
Later, we saw everyone comparing her dress to the green wrap sweater that her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, wore during her first day at Harvard Law School. Keep reading to have a look at all of the outfits, and then let us know what you think.
0previous images
-28more images