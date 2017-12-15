 Skip Nav
Reformation Just Dropped a New Year's Collection — Prepare to Want It All
Reformation Just Dropped a New Year's Collection — Prepare to Want It All

If you're a fan of Reformation, then you know how hard it is to resist its Instagram-worthy clothes. The brand just dropped its latest collection, inspired by silky metallics and ultrasoft velvet, and we want it all. So whether you're looking for a standout dress for New Year's Eve or you just want to spruce up your wardrobe next year, these chic picks are perfect for you. From dresses to tops and some stylish two-piece outfits, shop our favorites.

Reformation Sloan Dress
Reformation Anastasia Top
Reformation Flare Dress
Reformation Posh Dress
Reformation Barton Two Piece
Reformation Moonstone Jumpsuit
Reformation Fez Top
Reformation Zuit Blazer
Reformation Romeo Dress
Reformation Rex Two Piece
Reformation Harlow Dress
Reformation Onyx Dress
