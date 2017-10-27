Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia

Rihanna graces the cover of the November issue of Vogue Arabia with a look that pays homage to ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertiti. Rihanna, who has a tattoo of the Egyptian icon on her ribcage, wears a blue headdress and a textured lace coat on the cover of the magazine, which hits newsstands Nov. 1.

A statement for the issue reads, "Rihanna is among the many creatives, from fashion designers to performers, who continue to find inspiration in this figure, whose name means 'a beautiful woman has come.'"

Vogue Arabia editor-in-chief Manuel Arnaut elaborated, saying, "We are dedicating the issue to strong and dynamic women who are changing the world. Rihanna, our cover star, is one of them. Not only is she one of the most successful pop icons ever, shaping the entertainment industry with her powerful tunes and unique sense of style, she is also an advocate for diversity . . . With a crown designed by Faeth Millinery, Rihanna pays homage to this unforgettable queen, who still reigns as one of Ancient Egypt's most celebrated figures."

While Rihanna looks gorgeous as always, some people have criticized the Fenty Beauty mogul's cover for cultural appropriation. Check out more photos from the issue and see how fans and critics are responding to the cover ahead.