 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
Wedding
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia

Rihanna graces the cover of the November issue of Vogue Arabia with a look that pays homage to ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertiti. Rihanna, who has a tattoo of the Egyptian icon on her ribcage, wears a blue headdress and a textured lace coat on the cover of the magazine, which hits newsstands Nov. 1.

A statement for the issue reads, "Rihanna is among the many creatives, from fashion designers to performers, who continue to find inspiration in this figure, whose name means 'a beautiful woman has come.'"

Vogue Arabia editor-in-chief Manuel Arnaut elaborated, saying, "We are dedicating the issue to strong and dynamic women who are changing the world. Rihanna, our cover star, is one of them. Not only is she one of the most successful pop icons ever, shaping the entertainment industry with her powerful tunes and unique sense of style, she is also an advocate for diversity . . . With a crown designed by Faeth Millinery, Rihanna pays homage to this unforgettable queen, who still reigns as one of Ancient Egypt's most celebrated figures."

While Rihanna looks gorgeous as always, some people have criticized the Fenty Beauty mogul's cover for cultural appropriation. Check out more photos from the issue and see how fans and critics are responding to the cover ahead.

Related
Rihanna Is Bringing Back the Track Pants From Your Limited Too Days
Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia
Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia
Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion NewsRihannaMagazine CoversVogue
Fashion News
Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Palette Eye Shadow Review
Rihanna
I'm an Eye Shadow Amateur and Even I Can Use Fenty Beauty's New Glittery Palette
by Kristina Rodulfo
Fenty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter Review
Rihanna
This Is What the 4 New Fenty Lip Glosses Actually Look Like on People
by Lauren Levinson
Cate Blanchett Speech at InStyle Awards 2017
Cate Blanchett
Cue the Mic Drop From Cate Blanchett Talking About Women Dressing Sexy — "We Don't Want to F**k You"
by Celia Fernandez
Chrissy Teigen 73 Questions Video
Celebrity Kids
Luna Steals the Spotlight Without Even Trying During Chrissy Teigen's 73 Questions Video
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds