Rihanna Is Bringing Back the Track Pants From Your Limited Too Days

While Rihanna designs for her iconic Fenty x Puma line, she doesn't limit herself to wearing her own looks. The star recently stepped out in denim from Tom Ford, Off-White separates, and even Saint Laurent's Spring 2018 Yeti boots. But to host the unveiling of her Fall 2017 collection at Bloomingdale's, Rihanna appropriately slipped into an outfit from her own runway. She coordinated a corseted flannel with her personal vision of the track pant: a baggy silhouette with oversize pockets.

The trousers remind us of the zip-off designs we used to covet from Limited Too, though those often came in bright orange and neon green shades. One thing's for sure: whether it's 1997 or 2017, sport pants look mighty fine when contrasted with a feminine top and girlie jewelry. Read on to get inspired by Rihanna's fashion move, then shop the modern takes on these throwback pants from your youth.