80+ Rose Gold Gifts That'll Never Go Out of Style

Rose gold might be nontraditional, but the romantic metal is definitely here to stay. From bridal jewelry to hair color, we can't get enough of the pinkish hue — and the holidays are a perfect excuse to splurge on rose gold goodies. So if you or a loved one are tickled pink by rose gold, then you'll love these gorgeous gifts.

Miansai
Screw Cuff
$200
from shopbop.com
Vans
SK8-Hi Slim Skate Shoes
$60 $45.99
from Zappos
Kate Spade
Scallop sticker pocket
$28
from Kate Spade
Diesel
DieselTM Timeframes 00QQQ - Beige
$200
from Diesel
Urban Outfitters Makeup
Violet Voss Rose Gold Highlighter Palette
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Lucky Brand
Double Disc Drop Earrings
$25 $7.46
from Macy's
Blue & Cream Earrings
MISA Los Angeles Tassel Knot Earrings
$96
from Blue & Cream
Macy's Tech Accessories
Skinnydip London Satin Palm iPhone 6/6 Plus/7 Plus Case
$25 $9.93
from Macy's
Bony Levy
Women's 14K Gold Rectangle Ring (Nordstrom Exclusive)
$195
from Nordstrom
Forever 21
Mini Round Brush
$2.90
from Forever 21
Asos Makeup & Travel Bags
Nude by Nature Nude By Nature Pro Makeup Case Collection
$151
from Asos
Pryma
Rose Gold & Dark Grey Leather Headphones
$629
from LUISAVIAROMA
Juicy Couture
Love Rules Cuff
$62 $46.99
from Juicy Couture
Macy's Tech Accessories
Beats by Dr. Dre UrBeats Earbuds
$99
from Macy's
Molly Bracken
Flutter-Sleeve Sequin Dress
$88
from Bloomingdale's
Ariel Gordon
Tear Silhouette Ring
$180
from Azalea
Nixon
Kensington Leather Watch
$125
from shopbop.com
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Skinnydip Shell Hair Brush
$18
from Urban Outfitters
M·A·C
MAC Snowball Pigment & Glitter Kit
$29.50
from Dillard's
Steve Madden
Stealthh
$69
from Steve Madden
Alexander Wang
Kori Loafer
$520
from Azalea
Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Bh cosmetics 11 Piece Makeup Brush Set
$23
from Urban Outfitters
Quay
Cherry Bomb Sunglasses
$55
from REVOLVE
Keds
Women's Breeze Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers
$75
from Macy's
GUESS
Chevron & Chain Tassel Linear Drop Earrings
$28
from Macy's
Doujiaz iPhone 7Plus Case
$10
from amazon.com
Sophia Webster
Bibi Butterfly Embroidered Suede Flat, Black/Rose Gold
$350
from Neiman Marcus
Pieces
Ball Stud Earrings
$6.50
from Asos
Club Monaco
Campbell Coin Earring
$110
from Club Monaco
Azalea Earrings
Charlotte Studs P
$215
from Azalea
Nashelle
Women's Ija 'Large' 14K-Rose Gold Fill Lotus Hoop Earrings
$118
from Nordstrom
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Highlighter
$29
from Sephora
South Moon Under Earrings
Rose Gold Hoop Earrings
$24
from South Moon Under
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs
Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers - Gold
$185 $130
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Asos
Brushed Metal Marble Effect Stud Earrings
$9
from Asos
Pamela Love
5 Spike Earring in Rose Gold
$210
from Need Supply Co.
Urban Outfitters
Round Metal Sunglasses
$16 $10
from Urban Outfitters
Forever 21
Suva Hydra Liner
$11
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Cosmetic Brush Set
$10.90
from Forever 21
Azalea Watches
The Original
$119
from Azalea
BaubleBar
Roma Drop Earrings
$38
from BaubleBar
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
$17
from Asos
Kenneth Cole New York
Rose Gold-Tone Crackled Crystal Drop Earrings
$30 $8.96
from Macy's
shoptiques.com Jewelry
Large Rose-Gold Tassel
$48
from shoptiques.com
Stila
Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
$24
from Macy's
Steve Madden
Women's Open Ring Hoop Earrings
$12.95
from DSW
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Rose Gold Fill Initial Mini Disc Necklace
$60
from Nordstrom
boohoo
Maya Rose Gold Triangle Drop Earrings
$6
from boohoo
Alexander McQueen
extended sole sneakers
$575
from Farfetch
Bloomingdale's Candles
Capri Blue Pink Grapefruit & Prosecco Candle
$37
from Bloomingdale's
H&M
Cable-knit Hat
$12.99
from H&M
Anthropologie
Metallic Idiom Journal
$38 $24.95
from Anthropologie
NET-A-PORTER.COM Sneakers
Axel Arigato - Metallic-trimmed Leather Sneakers - Pink
$210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Valentino
Women's "Open" Leather Sneakers
$695
from Barneys New York
Tilly's Eyelash Curler
Eyelash Curler And Tweezer Set
$7.99
from Tilly's
M·A·C
MAC Snowball Collection Limited-Edition Impalpable Glare Powder
$34
from Dillard's
adidas
Superstar Original Fashion Sneaker, White/Rose Gold
$80
from Neiman Marcus
M·A·C
MAC Snowball Brush Kit Mini
$29.50
from Dillard's
Mapleton Drive
Long Acrylic Box w/ Selenite, Rose Gold
$125
from One Kings Lane
Lacoste
Women's Philadelphia Rose Gold Plated Bracelet Watch
$219.99
from Lacoste
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Liquid Highlighter
$19
from Sephora
Mossimo
Women's Reese Slip On Sneakers
$24.99
from Target
Ted Baker
Bow Triangle Make Up Bag Handbags
$45
from Zappos
Forever 21
Mini Round Brush
$2.90
from Forever 21
Ted Baker
Kulie Leather Cup Sole Trainers
$145 $87
from Lord & Taylor
Bjorg
Box in a Hole Armpiece Cuff
$168
from Forzieri
BaubleBar
Piñata Tassel Earrings
$36
from BaubleBar
Diesel
DieselTM Timeframes 00QQQ - Black
$295
from Diesel
Alex and Ani
Pendant Necklaces
$78
from Alex and Ani
Flash Tattoos
Zahra & Josephine Tattoos
$44
from AHAlife
Rachel Comey
Lohr Earrings in Mauve Pink/Rose
$115
from Need Supply Co.
Coshine Mermaid Makeup Brush Set
$12
from amazon.com
H&M
Rings
$5.99 $3.99
from H&M
South Moon Under Earrings
Rose Gold Druzy Tassel Drop Earrings
$34
from South Moon Under
Too Faced
Love Light Prismatic Highlighter
$30
from Sephora
New York & Co.
Rose Goldtone Cocktail Ring
$14.95 $10.46
from New York & Co.
Bloomingdale's
Queen of Shade Eyeshadow Palette - 100% Exclusive
$15
from Bloomingdale's
Lucky Brand
Hinge Bracelet
$21
from Lucky Brand
Kendra Scott
Carla Earrings
$70
from Bloomingdale's
Gorjana
Women's Taner Bar Small Necklace
$60
from Nordstrom
H&M
Cap
$12.99 $7.99
from H&M
H&M
Key Ring
$5.99
from H&M
Ulta Cream Eyeshadow
$8
from ulta.com
Superga
2750 COTMETU Women's Lace up casual Shoes
$79 $55.99
from Zappos
BaubleBar
Disc Drop Earrings
$38
from BaubleBar
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
