14 Royal Engagement Rings Even Better Than a Crown

One major perk of being a princess? A stunning engagement ring, likely passed down through generations, sitting atop your royal finger. Kate Middleton's Ceylon sapphire alone spawned tons of knockoffs, and she's not the only one with a superfancy accessory.

There are plenty of princesses, queens, and countesses with engagement rings we'd happily accept (given, of course, we were just as into the royal doing the asking). Look through to see some of the best, then check out a few affordable ring options. After all, your crown is invisible, but that price tag is not.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Claire of Luxembourg
Princess Victoria of Sweden
Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Rania of Jordan
Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria
Princess Mary of Denmark
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
